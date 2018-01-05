Turkey's Population Increases by a Little Over 3 Million in 2017

Figures shows that the country's population grew to 82.8 million in 2017, more than 3 million higher than in the numbers announced in December 2016. Along with the population increase, marriage and divorce rates also rose in TurkeyDaily Sabah writes.

The population growth might be good news for the government that has been striving to address an aging population problem. Projections made earlier by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) show that the elderly population will increase to 10.2 percent by 2023 and is expected to rise even further in the following decade. Experts link these projections to a decline in fertility and the availability of new treatments that increase longevity.

