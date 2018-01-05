Today will be Presented the Official Videos for the Bulgarian Presidency

Bulgaria: Today will be Presented the Official Videos for the Bulgarian Presidency archive

The premiere for the video clips for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 will be held on January 5 at 13:00 in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture. Minister Liliana Pavlova will present two video clips. The first one promotes Bulgaria and has the title "You can not help falling in love with it at first glance!". It tells of our country through the eyes of two characters, whose actors include actors Lorina Kamburova and Boyko Krastanov, the press center of the Ministry of the Bulgarian Presidency announced. The video was produced by Dimitar Gochev, directed by Bojidar Velinov, and screenwriters are Miron Krumov and Mariana Sabeva. A clip pointing out the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency will be also presented.

