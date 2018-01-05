The US Snowstorm Took 17 Victims

The winter storm in the northeast of the United States caused 17 deaths, Nova Television reported. Moreover, the natural disaster caused chaos in the movement. Nearly 4,000 flights were canceled due to the snow.

About 60 million people live in the snowstorm area. It is expected in Boston to accumulate about 45 cm snow and on the coast to have floods. According to forecast, the storm will continue until the end of the week, and then record low temperatures are expected.