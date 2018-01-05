NIMH: Temperatures Today will be Between 7 and 12 Degrees
January 5, 2018, Friday
The maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees today, according to the NIMH forecast at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, FOCUS reported. There will be few clouds. In Sofia the temperature will reach 9 degrees. In the mountains there will be torn clouds, diminishing to sunny. A moderate wind from the northwest will blow. The maximum temperature of 2000 meters will be about 2 degrees.
