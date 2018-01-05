The US Imposed Sanctions on Iranian Companies due to the Missile Program

The US Imposed Sanctions on Iranian Companies due to the Missile Program

The US has imposed sanctions on five Iranian legal entities for their involvement in Iran's missile program, the BNR said. These are industrial companies, affiliates of the industrial group "Shahid Bakery".

Sanctions have been imposed by the US Treasury. Companies are accused of developing and manufacturing parts for Iranian ballistic missiles. The consequences of the sanctions are that if the companies in question have funds in the US they will be frozen and their access to the US financial system will be banned. In addition, any trade in the companies concerned is also prohibited.

Tags: US, Iran, companies, sanctions
