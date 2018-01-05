The US Imposed Sanctions on Iranian Companies due to the Missile Program
The US has imposed sanctions on five Iranian legal entities for their involvement in Iran's missile program, the BNR said. These are industrial companies, affiliates of the industrial group "Shahid Bakery".
Sanctions have been imposed by the US Treasury. Companies are accused of developing and manufacturing parts for Iranian ballistic missiles. The consequences of the sanctions are that if the companies in question have funds in the US they will be frozen and their access to the US financial system will be banned. In addition, any trade in the companies concerned is also prohibited.
- » New York Governor Announced State of Emergency Due to Heavy Snowfall
- » North Korea Agrees to Talks After U.S.-South Korea Military Drills Are Postponed
- » The Scandalous Book About Trump is Coming Out Today
- » Turkey's Population Increases by a Little Over 3 Million in 2017
- » 19 Syrian Civilians Killed in Syria after Russian Air Strikes
- » Google has Revealed Serious Malfunctions in Intel's Chips and Other Manufacturers