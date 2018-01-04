Hedgehogs were put on Diet in an Israeli Zoo

It turns out that even hedgehogs can suffer from overweight. Sherman is one of the temporary inhabitants of the zoo in the Israeli town of Ramat Gan. When they brought it, he weighed almost twice the size of the hedgehog.

Now Sherman and a few of his friends are on a strict diet, and have a schedule for exercise. In the last few months, however, their group has grown. The reason - cat food feeders to which those animals have very easy access. Veterinarians warn that as much as feeds are useful for cats, they are so bad for the hedgehogs. They become difficult to move and can not shrink into a ball to keep them safe in case there is a danger.