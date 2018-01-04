Trump Praised the Desire for Negotiations Between Pyongyang and Seoul

US President Donald Trump described as "a good thing" the high-level talks scheduled for next week between North and South Korea, news agencies reported.
"With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! "Trump wrote on Twitter network.
