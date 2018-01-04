Almost 4 Tons of Food will be Destroyed

Bulgaria: Almost 4 Tons of Food will be Destroyed

Nearly 4 tons of food of animal origin will be destroyed after inspectors from the Food Safety Agency made more than 2,800 checks during the holidays, the BNR reported.

The most common violations are unauthorized food sales, shelf-life, non-compliance with storage conditions, and irregular food safety guarantees.

A shop was closed.

