Almost 4 Tons of Food will be Destroyed
pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Nearly 4 tons of food of animal origin will be destroyed after inspectors from the Food Safety Agency made more than 2,800 checks during the holidays, the BNR reported.
The most common violations are unauthorized food sales, shelf-life, non-compliance with storage conditions, and irregular food safety guarantees.
A shop was closed.
- » Nearly 60% of Medicines Imported into Bulgaria are Being Re-Exported to Europe
- » Doctors From Germany Oppose Asylum Seeker Age Tests
- » Overeating and Cigarettes are not the Most Harmful Habits
- » The Peak of the Flu Epidemic will be in a Month
- » 500 People Have Gone Through Pirogov Hospital During the Last Day
- » "Pirogov" Hospital is Ready with Enhanced Reaction Teams for New Year's Eve
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)