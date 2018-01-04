Train got out of the Rails and got on Fire in South Africa, Nearly 100 People were Injured

At least 12 people are dead, and 180 are injured in a crash between a train and a truck in the Republic of South Africa, the spokeswoman for Freitas Province, Frederick Mondly Mombby said. He did not rule out the number of victims could increased. It is also reported that a car was involved in the road traffic accident. According to eyewitnesses, some wagons have come out of the rails and have ignited.



The train traveled from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg. The truck driver failed to stop in time and crashed into the first and second wagon of the train composition. The incident occurred between Henman and Kroustad.