19 Syrian Civilians Killed in Syria after Russian Air Strikes

At least 28 civilians have been killed in bombing and shelling against the besieged Syrian East Ghouta region near the capital Damascus. 19 people were killed on Wednesday in a Russian air strike in the city of Mizraba and the rest were killed the same day in regime strikes and shelling in other areas, the Syrian Observatory on Human Rights Watch said. Among the killed, there are 7 children and 11 women, said the head of the UK-based Observatory Rami Abdel Rahman.

The victims were taken to Duma Hospital. East Ghouta is one of the last areas left under the control of the opposition in Syria, there are mainly rebels from the Jaysh al-Islam group. The area has been besieged by government troops since 2013, leading to a serious shortage of food and medicines for around 40,000 local residents.

Bombing has taken place, although East Ghouta is one of the four demilitarized areas agreed with Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The leader of Jaysh al-Islam, Mohammed Alush, accused the regime of preparing attacks against Eastern Ghouta.

