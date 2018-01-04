Google has Revealed Serious Malfunctions in Intel's Chips and Other Manufacturers

World | January 4, 2018, Thursday // 15:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Google has Revealed Serious Malfunctions in Intel's Chips and Other Manufacturers archive

Google security experts said they discovered serious security malfunctions affecting computer processors manufactured by Intel and other companies, the Associated Press reported.

Google's "Zero Project" reported last night that the malfunction could allow criminals to collect passwords or other sensitive information from the system's memory.

The tech giant revealed the weakness shortly after Intel announced that it was working to remove it.

The chip maker was forced to uncover the problem yesterday after the British technology site Registry announced it and this caused Cheltenham shares to fall.

Intel and Google said they planned to unveil the problem next week when the corrections will be ready. Google said the problem also affects other processors as well as the devices and operating systems that use them.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Google, Intel, chips, malfunctions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria