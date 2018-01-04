Google security experts said they discovered serious security malfunctions affecting computer processors manufactured by Intel and other companies, the Associated Press reported.

Google's "Zero Project" reported last night that the malfunction could allow criminals to collect passwords or other sensitive information from the system's memory.

The tech giant revealed the weakness shortly after Intel announced that it was working to remove it.

The chip maker was forced to uncover the problem yesterday after the British technology site Registry announced it and this caused Cheltenham shares to fall.

Intel and Google said they planned to unveil the problem next week when the corrections will be ready. Google said the problem also affects other processors as well as the devices and operating systems that use them.