Mike Tyson Opens a Marijuana Ranch in Southern California

World | January 4, 2018, Thursday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mike Tyson Opens a Marijuana Ranch in Southern California twitter.com

The complex will be 40 acres and its opening becomes a reality after days ago California allowed the use of marijuana for fun.

In 2000, Tyson was fined after giving a positive sample of marijuana. In his memoirs, the boxer reveal that he often smoked weed before major fights.

California mayor Jennifer Wood congratulated Tyson for his intention to build such a ranch, expressing his hope that many new jobs would be opened in the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mike Tyson, marijuana, ranch
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria