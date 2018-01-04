Mike Tyson Opens a Marijuana Ranch in Southern California
The complex will be 40 acres and its opening becomes a reality after days ago California allowed the use of marijuana for fun.
In 2000, Tyson was fined after giving a positive sample of marijuana. In his memoirs, the boxer reveal that he often smoked weed before major fights.
California mayor Jennifer Wood congratulated Tyson for his intention to build such a ranch, expressing his hope that many new jobs would be opened in the region.
