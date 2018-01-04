Environmentalists and Concerned Citizens go on National Protest Against the Pirin Decision

Environmentalists organize protests in 10 cities against the expansion of the ski zone in Pirin.

They insist that the government repeal its decision of 28 December, which allows for the construction of new facilities with an investment intention for what is in line with environmental standards.

Meanwhile, hoteliers and residents of Bansko and the region will once again come together to protest at the international road E-79 near Simitli in defending the extension of the ski zone.

At present there is no officially submitted investment project to change the concession of the ski zone. Today, Minister of Environment and Water Nino Dimov is expected to talk with the concessionaire to get acquainted with his project for construction of new facilities. Minister Dimov assured that if the concessionaire officially submitted his project, he would go through all stages of public discussion.