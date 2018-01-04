Sofia University Starts Protests after January 22nd

Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" starts protest action after January 22, if the government does not meet five specific demands of the higher school. This was decided by the Academic Council of the University at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday. The reason for the protests is the negative attitude of governments in recent years towards the university.

A specific occasion for the demands and protests is two actions of the Cabinet since the end of last year - the demolition of a building designed for the medical students of the university and the publication of a ranking for the scientific activity in the country for 2016.

The management of the Sofia University wants the government to be compensated by another building due to the abolished building of Alexander Stamboliiski Blvd. in Sofia. It insists that every year adequate funding should be provided to support the university buildings, to allocate dedicated funds to its library, to abolish the "cartoon" rating of science and to enter into a contract for access to international scientific databases. If these requests are not met by January 22 or the Cabinet does not make a firm commitment to fulfill them, protest actions will be taken. Specific ones have not been voted, but among the measures discussed are the suspension of student education, protest processions, packing of the university in black. It was also proposed that government officials be banned from entering the university buildings. "This will be fun during the European Presidency, as many events are taking place in the university," said Rector Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov.