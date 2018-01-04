Ryanair with a Record Number of Passengers Despite Labor Disputes and Canceled Flights

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said it was carrying 129 million passengers in 2017, a new record despite labor disputes and slowing growth at the end of the year. The largest European passenger airline has had 10 percent more customers last year compared to 2016, which was also record for the Irish airline. However, the growth rate slowed down at the end of the year, with the two-digit annual growth of the first months of 2017 declining to a lesser increase in passenger flow in autumn and winter. In December, Ryanair carried 9.3 million passengers or only 3 percent more than the same month last year.