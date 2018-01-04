Police Exercise Blocks the Area Around the National Palace of Culture

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 4, 2018, Thursday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police Exercise Blocks the Area Around the National Palace of Culture archive

Sofia Police training will block the area around the National Palace of Culture at 20:00 on Thursday, the SDRD announced. Police officers will be evacuating in the event of a fire, as part of their preparations for the upcoming EU presidency, whose main events will be in the Palace of Culture. Sofia police apologize in advance to the citizens for the inconvenience caused, the interior ministry said. Immediately before, at 18.30, a further protest of environmentalists is scheduled to be approved by the Government's updated development plan for Pirin Park, allowing for felling and construction in 48% of its territory.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, training, NDK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria