Police Exercise Blocks the Area Around the National Palace of Culture

Sofia Police training will block the area around the National Palace of Culture at 20:00 on Thursday, the SDRD announced. Police officers will be evacuating in the event of a fire, as part of their preparations for the upcoming EU presidency, whose main events will be in the Palace of Culture. Sofia police apologize in advance to the citizens for the inconvenience caused, the interior ministry said. Immediately before, at 18.30, a further protest of environmentalists is scheduled to be approved by the Government's updated development plan for Pirin Park, allowing for felling and construction in 48% of its territory.