A Suicide Bomber Took the Lives of 14 Worshipers in a Mosque in Nigeria

14 worshipers were killed in a suicide attack in a mosque in Nigeria, near the border with Cameroon, local volunteer militias said and were quoted by AFP. The jihadist, probably from the Boko Haram group, exploded among the worshipers in a mosque in Gamboura about 5:00 am this morning, just before the morning prayer. The mosque is completely destroyed, according to eyewitnesses. Only the Muiesin survived. The number of victims is expected to increase, writes BGNES.

An hour earlier a civilian patrol spotted four suspects, probably suicide bombers, on the outskirts of the city and arrested one of them after a chase. It is believed that the terrorist in the mosque is one of the three escaped. Actualno.com recalls that Boko Haram's eight-year-old revolt against the Nigerian government covered neighbors Niger, Chad and Cameroon, and killed about 20,000 people, and more than 2.6 million had to leave their homes. In August 2014, the group conquered the Gamborou shopping center and the border town of Ngala.