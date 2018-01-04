The United States remains in the grip of winter. Warnings of heavy snow storms have been issued for the southeastern parts of the country - from Virginia to Maine.

Especially heavy is the situation in Massachusetts, in the Boston area, where meteorologists predict to accumulate at least 30 cm of snow cover. It says it will be unusually intense and will literally accumulate for hours. The schools in the city will remain closed.

Marti Walsh, mayor of Boston: "We ask all citizens to do their part of the job and to protect the city, and if possible, please do not travel." Stay in your homes so that we can bring trucks with oars and roads to be cleaned. Please keep your kids home - snowmobile drivers just will not see them. "

All services are warned and ready to act in extreme conditions. After heavy snowfall, temperatures are expected to fall sharply. Snow is falling in Georgia and South Carolina.

Raven Knight, Savannah, Georgia: "I've never experienced such a thing, it's madness I scraped the ice out of my car but I do not know how to drive along such roads at that time. People tell me to move slowly."

In Florida they woke up with snowflakes for the first time since 1989! This has caused a great reaction on social networks. Authorities in the three states for which such winter conditions are rare, have declared a state of emergency and have warned residents to take care of icy roads.