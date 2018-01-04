The US is Preparing New Sanctions for Iran
Washington is considering the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Iran, the news agencies reported quoting anonymous US administration official.
Criminal measures will be imposed on representatives of the Iranian regime and its supporters, who, according to Washington, are involved in the crackdown on anti-government protesters. Sanctions may be imposed on organizations and individuals for human rights violations, acts of censorship or impediments to freedom of assembly, the Washington source said.
