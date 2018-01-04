Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Montenegro
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 4, 2018, Thursday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale was registered in Montenegro at 12:47 GMT, the European Seismological Center said.
The epicenter is 24 km west of the city of Pecs in Kosovo. Its depth is 10 km.
was felt in Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo.
- » The United States Remains in the Grip of Winter
- » Storm Eleanor: Hundreds Still Without Power
- » The Storm in Western Europe Took Three Victims
- » Heavy Snowfall Shuts 3 China Airports, Delays at 9 Others
- » 4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greek Island Crete
- » NIMH: In West, Central Bulgaria, Snow is Expected in High Fields and Pre-Balkans
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)