Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Montenegro

Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale  was registered in Montenegro at 12:47 GMT, the European Seismological Center said.

The epicenter is 24 km west of the city of Pecs in Kosovo. Its depth is 10 km.

was felt in Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo.

