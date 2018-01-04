10 People were Killed in a Factory Fire in Russia

Bulgaria: 10 People were Killed in a Factory Fire in Russia twitter.com

10 victims of a fire at a shoe factory in the Russian Novosibirsk region, TASS reported.

The cause of the flare is a short circuit. According to preliminary data, most of the people killed are Chinese, and two are from Kyrgyzstan. They all worked in the production or in the warehouse. The fire, which burned on an area of 2000 square meters, has already been extinguished.

Tags: Russia, factory, fire, casualties
