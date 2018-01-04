Storm Eleanor: Hundreds Still Without Power

Engineers have worked through the night to try to reconnect remaining homes and businesses that lost power during Storm Eleanor on Tuesday night.

Winds gusting up to 100 mph caused flooding, travel disruption and damage to buildings, and fallen trees blocked several roads, reported BBC.

At the height of the storm, more than 25,000 customers in Northern Ireland lost their electricity supply.

About 400 customers in the south and east are still without power.

A number of roads remain closed.

The small number of customers who remain without power are located in the southern and Eastern areas - specifically around Newry, Armagh, Comber, Banbridge, Carryduff and other rural areas.

Sara McClintock, from NIE Networks, said: "Our local incident centres in these key areas are open and resources from all across the country are being moved into the areas which are still without power.

"We have mobilised additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area. If you are still without power this morning, then please do get in touch on 03457 643 643."

Tuesday night's three Premiership games were abandoned because of strong winds from the storm.

Storm Eleanor caused severe flooding in parts of the Republic of Ireland, and Met Éireann has warned that coastal areas along the Atlantic could face further flooding.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said support will be made available to families and businesses affected by Storm Eleanor.