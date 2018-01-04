Tony Blair Urged Britons to Stop Brexit

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned the British that the time they can stop Breckit runs out. EurActiv reported, quoted by Focus.

According to Blair, who was the prime minister elected by the Labor Party in 1997-2007, his country will be poorer and weaker if it leaves the EU. "We are making a mistake that contemporaries can not understand and which future generations will not forgive us," the former prime minister commented.

According to him, "2018 will be the last chance to see if a new type of relationship with the Union will be better than existing ones."