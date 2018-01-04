Turkey Arrested 70 Gulenists

Turkish police arrested 70 people, most of them military, local media reported. They are suspected of ties with Muslim preacher Fetullah Gülen, whom Ankara holds as the chief organizer of the attempted coup d'état of July 2016. The operation was carried out in the central Turkish province of Konya, and the police carried out simultaneous unannounced inspections of addresses in 27 provinces. 12 of the suspects were already sacked by the Turkish armed forces.

After a failed coup attempt of more than 50,000, including security forces and civil servants, they were detained. About 150,000 were dismissed or removed from work.