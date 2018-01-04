In Northwest Bulgaria some People Organize a Declaration of Independence

Residents of the Northwest organize a declaration with signatures for separating Vidin, Vratsa and Montana from Bulgaria, Nova TV reported. They say they want either autonomy, or to join Romania.

The organizer of the protest and the initiator of the subscription, Boris Kamenov, told NOVA that one of his reasons for the initiative is to save the region from corruption in Bulgaria. "We should not be part of this corruption," Kamenov said.

"The Northwest is known for having fighters," he said. He recalled how the population of his native region organized the Chiprovian uprising against the Ottoman Empire, as well as the September 1923 uprising. Boris Kamenov pointed out that people from the Northwest have always struggled for "real democracy".

Asked why the Northwest wants to become part of Romania, Kamenov pointed out without hesitation the more effective Romanian judicial system and the fight against corruption in our northern neighbor.

"Their judiciary is much more democratic and reformed," he said.

Another "separatist" said he supported the initiative because there is no work in Northwest Bulgaria.

"We are working in Kozloduy, Plovdiv and other cities, and there is nothing here," says the man in front of Nova TV.

The originator of the independence movement added that only after the region gained independence would it turn to Romania with a proposal to join it.

Asked whether Montana, Vidin and Vratsa would become like Barcelona, ​​Kamenov replied that in the Northwest people needed "a man like Puigdemont".