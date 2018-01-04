The Storm in Western Europe Took Three Victims

There are three victims the storm Eleonor, which struck Western Europe, the news agencies reported.

Dozens have been wounded by hurricane winds that have also suffered serious material damage in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands. Hundreds of thousands of households are without electricity.

A high tidal wave took two lives in Spain. One man died in France, crushed by a tree that fell on his car. In Switzerland, the strong wind caused a derail of train, with 8 people injured. The North Sea flood protection system is activated in the Netherlands.

Cold weather and heavy snowfall continue in the United States. Warnings of heavy snow storms have been issued for the southeastern parts of the country - from Virginia to Maine. In Boston, Massachusetts, a 30-cm snow cover is expected in a few hours. In Florida, snowfalls started for the first time since 1989.