Over 110 Snow Removal Vehicles Are on Standby in Sofia

January 4, 2018, Thursday
 Following forecasts for snow, over 110 snow removal vehicles are on standby in Sofia, said the press office of Sofia Municipality.

During the night, partial treatment with anti-icing mixtures was performed in the areas of Vitosha, Pancharevo, Ovcha Kupel and Bankya on public transport routes and municipal roads. Snow clearing operations were carried out in the Vitosha Mountain on the roads Dragalevtsi - Aleko and Boyana - Golden Bridges.
At present, public transport is following its regular routes. 

We remind motorists to drive at safe speeds using vehicles equipped for winter driving.

