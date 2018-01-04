4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greek Island Crete

January 4, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greek Island Crete pixabay.com

4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded this night south of the Greek island of Crete.

According to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Mediterranean Sea, 42 km south of the coast of Crete and 377 km southeast of the capital Athens.

There is no information about victims or material damage as a result of the earthquake.

