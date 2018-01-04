Germany's Gabriel Fears Escalation in Iran

World | January 4, 2018, Thursday // 10:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany's Gabriel Fears Escalation in Iran pixabay.com

Germany is worried about the situation in Iran escalating, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Ukraine, Gabriel also said he was skeptical that a decision by the United States to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine would help lead to a resolution of the Donbass conflict. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Germany, conflict
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria