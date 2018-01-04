Germany's Gabriel Fears Escalation in Iran
Germany is worried about the situation in Iran escalating, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Ukraine, Gabriel also said he was skeptical that a decision by the United States to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine would help lead to a resolution of the Donbass conflict.
