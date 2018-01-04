NIMH: In West, Central Bulgaria, Snow is Expected in High Fields and Pre-Balkans

Bulgaria: NIMH: In West, Central Bulgaria, Snow is Expected in High Fields and Pre-Balkans pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly cloudy with snow and rainfall mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, snow in the high fields and the Pre-Balkan region and rain in the rest of the regions. No significant snow or rainfall is expected, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency. There will be light to moderate northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures are forecast at between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia around 4°C.

In the evening and night, the wind will become weaker and even stop in most regions, while the clouds will quickly decrease.

