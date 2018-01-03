Scientists have Discovered a New Giant Octopus

A new type of giant Pacific octopus was discovered by researchers at the University of Alaska, Earther said. It is believed to be the largest specimen of octopus. In 2012, scientists at the University of Alaska, and the US Geological Survey, discovered a bunch of Pacific Omonoia specimens in the Strait of Prince Wilhelm, genetically distinct from other Enteroctopus dofleini. But researchers managed to take only small samples of tissues on their tentacles and returned the animals back to the sea. In this connection, it was not clear whether they resembled Enteroctopus dofleini or were completely different. The zoologists made a detailed comparison of the two groups of animals and found that the molluscs really resembled but had different external signs. The new version had a furry leather finish along the entire length of the body, and there are two white spots instead of one in the front of the head. Temporarily, scientists have also named the giant mollusc - "frilled giant Pacific octopus".

