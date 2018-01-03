Autonomous Trains Take Over Bejing Subway

The first line of the Beijing Metro with fully automated unmanned trains was officially launched on Saturday, China's Central Television reported.

The new Yanfan Metro Line, with a total length of 14.4 kilometers, connects the Yangshan suburb with the Fangshan area, where passengers can be transferred to reach the city center. The new line has nine stations. Fully automated trains can speed up to 80 km / h. The train will still have a driver in the event of an accident. Fully automated trains are not new in China, but these are the first, fully developed and manufactured in the country.