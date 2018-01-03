Playboy Magazine May Stop Coming out on Paper

Publishers of the well-known Playboy magazine may stop printing. As the US Wall Street Journal reports, Playboy Enterprises, which publishes Playboy, "seriously thinks about the future of the print version of the magazine, although the final decision has not yet been adopted."

It is noted that the controlling stake of Playboy Enterprises is now in the hands of Rizvi Traverse. The head of Playboy Enterprises Ben Kon is a partner in it. At the same time, 35% of Playboy Enterprises' share belonged to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died in September 2017. This title is now owned by his heirs. They, according to sources at the Wall Street Journal, are currently negotiating the sale of this stake to Rizvi Traverse. There was an agreement between Hefner and Rizvi Traverse that the Playboy print version would not stop coming out until the founder of the magazine was alive. The publication states that in recent years the printed version of the men's magazine is unprofitable and the circulation has fallen several times.

An important source of revenue for Playboy Enterprises was the transfer of Playboy brand rights to other companies. Kon says that in the future Playboy Enterprises will pay particular attention to such brand-related deals. Representatives of Playboy Enterprises and Rizvi Traverse did not comment on the post. The Playboy magazine has been released in more than 20 countries. In the US, the magazine dates back to 1953.