In 2016 the Authorities in Edirne Managed to Capture 50,000 Migrants in an Attempt to Illegally Transfer to Bulgaria and Greece

Last year, the authorities in Edirne managed to capture 50,000 migrants in an attempt to illegally transfer to Bulgaria and Greece, the correspondent of BGNES reported.

In 2016, the illegal migrants were 31,000 people in Europe, the increase in 2017 was 19,000. The Pakistani group is the largest group of 15,000 people.

There is a decrease in the number of Syrian refugees heading for a better life in Europe - 10,000 people tried to cross the border to Bulgaria and Greece last year, while in the previous year there were 16,000 people. Thus, migrants from Pakistan are ranked in 2017 by 15,000, followed by Afghanistan 12,000, Syria 10,000.

The remainder is filled by refugees from Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, and Iran. Immigration authorities in Edirne deported 1,300 migrants. Greek security forces have returned back to Turkey nearly 6,000 people who crossed the Maritsa River. This was done in violation of the international agreement, the people were subjected to violence by Greek police officers, their telephone and money were robbed and forced to return to Turkey, emphasized in Edirne.