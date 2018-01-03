Nearly 60% of Medicines Imported into Bulgaria are Being Re-Exported to Europe

Patient and non-governmental organizations have again warned of the threatening consequences of re-export of medicines. According to their data, 59% of imported medicines from the European Union are exported back.

It turns out that there are practices where even pharmacies sell back medicines to wholesalers. This leads to the lack of certain drugs in our country, as patients do not have access to a pituitary drug called acromegaly.

"This medicine is paid at 100% from the Health Fund, it is expensive." The patient can not buy it any other way, he can not go to Greece or Turkey to buy it, it costs about BGN 1600 per month'', explains Vanya Dobreva , chairman of the Pituitary Association.

She added that the exporting company had announced 384 times the intentions of exporting this medicine specifically. The drug itself is easy to track, as all patients are treated in just one center.

"The information I have is that 30% of people are without medicine every month," Dobreva added.