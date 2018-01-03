The US is Preparing New Measures Against Pakistan

The United States is preparing new measures against Pakistan due to alleged support for terrorism, US spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. According to her, we can expect the announcement of new measures "in the next 24-48 hours".

Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said the US administration would not grant Pakistan $ 255 million of aid and blame it for a "double game" on terrorism. She did not rule out that aid for Islamabad will continue to decline. The help Haley talks about is about the military sphere. According to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) 2018, $ 25.8 billion of international aid is planned, of which $ 345 million will be earmarked for development programs and humanitarian programs for Pakistan.