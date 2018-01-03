The US is Preparing New Measures Against Pakistan

Politics | January 3, 2018, Wednesday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The US is Preparing New Measures Against Pakistan PTI chief Imran Khan hit out at US President Donald J Trump for his recent criticism on Pakistan

The United States is preparing new measures against Pakistan due to alleged support for terrorism, US spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. According to her, we can expect the announcement of new measures "in the next 24-48 hours".

Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said the US administration would not grant Pakistan $ 255 million of aid and blame it for a "double game" on terrorism. She did not rule out that aid for Islamabad will continue to decline. The help Haley talks about is about the military sphere. According to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) 2018, $ 25.8 billion of international aid is planned, of which $ 345 million will be earmarked for development programs and humanitarian programs for Pakistan.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, decrease, aid, Pakistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria