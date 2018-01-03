Passenger of "Ryanair" Stepped out to the Airplane Wing Through the Emergency Exit (Video)

A passenger of Ryanair, who was tired of waiting on a Spanish airport, shocked his companions after he had escaped through the escape route and stood on the wing. His flight from London delayed by one hour, and after landing in Malaga, passengers had waited on the plane for 30 minutes without being able to go out without informing them why.

The 57-year-old Pole sat on the wing as the crew convinced him to come back inside. He was then detained by airport security officers. A video taken by another traveler shows how the man leaves his hand luggage and heads to the edge of the wing, while laughter is heard in the lounge, the BBC reported.

The unusual incident happened on January 1 with FR8164 flight from Stansted to Malaga. One of the eyewitnesses said it was "surreal" when the man suddenly opened the emergency exit door and declared, "I'm going through the wing." But another eyewitness, also quoted by Daily Mail, says the man suffered from asthma and had trouble breathing. "I talked to him during the flight, he used his inhaler several times, and he also took medication before the take-off," says the traveler.

A spokesman for the low-budget airline Ryanair described what had happened as a violation of airport security rules. "Police at Malaga airport immediately arrested the passenger and, since it was a violation of Spanish security rules, the Spanish authorities are dealing with it," he said. This is not the first case of unexpected passenger behavior on Ryanair. In 2016, an Irish airline traveler jumped from the airplane and sprinted on the runway at the airport in Madrid to catch up on the plane flying to Gran Canaria.