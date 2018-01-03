The Captain of the Bulgarian National Football Team is Close to a Transfer in Italy

The team with best form in recent time of all the clubs in Italy - Udinese, wants to buy Ivelin Popov. The club near the border with Slovenia follows Popov and is determined to give a large amount money for him. The team is in a series of five consecutive wins and is in seventh place, with appetites for ranking in Europa League.

According to the Italian newspaper "Tuttomercatoweb", the "black and whites" give the stunning 7 million euros for the rights of the Bulgarian national, which is currently part of Spartak (Moscow). But the Russian champion insists on getting 9 million. Italians are ready to put into contract another 2 million in terms and so fulfill the desire of the Moscow Grand, Sporta.bg reported.

Popov has been playing in Russia since 2012, and several times he has received offers to leave the world's largest country. He was close to joining Trabzonspor, but his personal wish was then to stay in Spartak. But now his team has dropped out of the most commercial tournament, making Udinese a more attractive offer.

We recall that before the club from Udine purchased Antonio Vutov from Levski, but afterwards the youngster did not manage to establish himself in Italy and was loaned out to Botev and then to Levski.