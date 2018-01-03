Here's the Most Insecure Password

SplashData publishes its annual rating of the hundred most unreliable passwords for the year on the internet.

Experts from SplashData have analyzed about 5 million passwords broken down in 2017. For the fourth time in a row the first place in the rating is 123456. The second position is the password password, the third is 12345678.

This year's massive phrases are linked to the Star Wars movie. "Although the new episode may become a fantastic sequel to the saga, it is dangerous to use the Starwars password," says SplashData director Morgan Slain.

In January, Keeper Security announced that the most popular password in the world was 123456 again. Experts analyzed the largest leaks in data in 2016. It turns out that about 17 percent of Internet users are at serious risk as they continue with 123456.