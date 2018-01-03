Catalan Crisis Cost Spain's State Budget EUR 1 bln
The crisis in Catalonia cost Spain's state budget at least 1 billion euros.
"The Catalan crisis and the referendum on independence cost a billion euros," said Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.
According to him, following a referendum on independence, which is not recognized as legitimate by the Madrid authorities, there has been a slowdown in economic development in Catalonia.
