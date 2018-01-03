Government Allocates additional BGN 15 mln For the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Bulgarian Government approved a draft agreement between the Council of Ministers and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. With it, the two sides agree to work jointly to strengthen the scientific activity and the funding of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, BGNES reported.



The document provides for an additional 15 million BGN to be made available to the Bulgarian Academy of Science for 2018 at the expense of the funds allocated to science for the central budget. They will be distributed among BAS units based on the results and the evaluation of the scientific activity.

The Ministry of Education and Science is commissioned to develop, in cooperation with representatives of the scientific community, a mechanism for differentiated growth of the grant for doctoral scholarships depending on the indicators of the scientific activity and the results of the scientific organizations and the higher schools. With the participation of the other ministries and the scientific community, the Ministry of Education and Science will prepare and propose for approval by the government projects of national scientific programs for financing of scientific activities with potentially high public returns.

By a separate decree, the Council of Ministers granted the additional transfer to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for 2018 in the approved agreement, amounting to BGN 15 million.