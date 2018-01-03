Berlusconi Selects Toto Cutugno and Al Bano for MPs

Politics | January 3, 2018, Wednesday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Berlusconi Selects Toto Cutugno and Al Bano for MPs Source: Twitter

The Forza Italy party and its leader, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are planning to raise the candidacies of singers Toto Cotugno and Al Bano in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Messaggero writes.

The two may be included in the lists of candidates in polling stations abroad, where on March 4 will be appointed 18 deputies from nearly 1000 members of the two chambers of the Italian Parliament. The newspaper reminds of this information that Al Bano announced in November that the end of his musical career will be on 31 December 2018. The next general parliamentary elections in Italy will be held on March 4th.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Berlusconi, Cotugno, Al Bano, Italy, MPs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria