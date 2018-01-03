Berlusconi Selects Toto Cutugno and Al Bano for MPs
The Forza Italy party and its leader, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are planning to raise the candidacies of singers Toto Cotugno and Al Bano in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Messaggero writes.
The two may be included in the lists of candidates in polling stations abroad, where on March 4 will be appointed 18 deputies from nearly 1000 members of the two chambers of the Italian Parliament. The newspaper reminds of this information that Al Bano announced in November that the end of his musical career will be on 31 December 2018. The next general parliamentary elections in Italy will be held on March 4th.
