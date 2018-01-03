The Eiffel Tower was closed today Due to the Eleanor Storm

The Eiffel Tower was closed today for visitors because of the strong winds that hit the French capital. This is what the company, which is the operator of the most famous landmark in Paris, told AFP, quoted by BTA.

The western, northern part of France, as well as the Paris area, were affected this morning by the storm Eleanor, which caused numerous power interruptions and air traffic violations. At noon the storm headed for the eastern part of the country.



Households in the Normandy region were the worst hit by storm Eleanor, Enedis, a unit of state-controlled EDF said, while the area around Paris and northeastern Picardie and Champagne-Ardenne were also among those affected.



The latest weather warning and strong winds come after winter storm Carmen battered western France on Jan. 1, with some 40,000 households in the Brittany region temporarily losing power on Monday.