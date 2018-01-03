Unprecedented Storm Crossed over Belgium

January 3, 2018, Wednesday
The Eleanor storm crossed over Belgium this night and caused material damage, local media reported.

The wind speed has reached 110 km / h, with strong gusts and torrential rain. Storm time has not affected the work of the airport in Brussels, reports the site at the airport. According to local people this was the strongest storm they remember. Rooted trees are also reported, branches that have fallen on cars, multitude of flooded ground spaces and covered roofs for settlements without electricity. There is no evidence of injured people. A storm a week ago hit the Belgian coast in Newport, where an adult man was killed in the crash of a crane, and three floors of a residential building were destroyed.

Tags: Belgium. storm
