Trump will Give Fake News Awards

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter late last night that he will hold fake news awards next week, DPA reported.

Trump, who often defines fake news as critical of his government's media publications, said the awards would be "dishonesty" and "gruesome reflection."

"I'm going to declare awards for the most dishonest & corrupt media for 2017 at 5 am at 5 pm. They will be awarded for Inspiration & Stupid coverage in various categories of the media with fake news Listen and watch!" Reads the tweed. Shortly thereafter, the president informed his twitter followers that they should watch the TV show of conservative commentator Sean Hannity on Fox News at 21:00 on Monday.