Over 4,000 Undocumented Migrants Held in Turkey

Bulgaria: Over 4,000 Undocumented Migrants Held in Turkey

More than 4,250 undocumented migrants and refugees who were trying to reach Europe using illegal routes as well as over 100 smugglers were held in Turkey during 2017, according to a security source, Anadolu Agency reported.

Close to 200 Turkish nationals, suspected of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), were also held in the year who too were trying to escape to Europe using illegal routes.

In the ongoing operations conducted by Turkish Coast Guard, police and gendarmerie forces, undocumented migrants were held in operations across the eastern Aegean Sea and land, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Turkey has been a major route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
In total, 4,272 undocumented migrants from Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Palestine and Iraq were held along with 105 smugglers in 2017, according to the source.

The source said intense measures against illegal migration throughout the Aegean would continue in 2018.

