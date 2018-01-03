There will be Hundreds of Fences in New York Against Car Raids

Hundreds of new permanent enclosures will be installed in the Times Square and elsewhere in New York to prevent pedestrians from being attacked by cars, the Associated Press reported.

The municipality will spend $ 50 million on various protection measures, including the installation of 1500 metal enclosures at key locations in the city, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"In 2017, New Yorkers witnessed the terrifying ability of people who want to hurt us - in the subway, on the bicycle lanes or in the Times Square," the mayor said. "We know we need to make even more effort to protect people, so we've looked for the best ways to keep our streets and public spaces safe, and we've made a plan of action." People must be able to move around safely, "De Blasio said.

The AP reminds that in May a man who, according to the police, had been drugged, was driving people around three blocks away and killed a young woman. Finally, the car was stopped by a metal enclosure. Along the sidewalk of Seventh Avenue, temporary concrete blocks were placed, while municipal officials offered a better solution. A follower of an Islamic state attacked a truck on a busy cycle path to the World Trade Center and killed eight people. There were also temporary enclosures at the end of the cycle track, AP said.