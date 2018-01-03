Until the End of the Heating Season, the Prices of Heating and Electricity will not be Increased

Until 1 April, when is the end of the heating season, heating and electricity prices will not be increased. This was assured by the Chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR) Assoc. Prof. Ivan Ivanov in an interview with BTA.

According to him, the water sector has been underfunded for years, which has not allowed to improve the quality of drinking water. In his words, the more significant increase in water supply and sewerage services, which occurred at the end of 2017, has to make up for the lack of any investments in the previous years. Over the next 4 years there will be price adjustments that will be much smaller. The chairman of the KEVR believes that in 5 years Bulgaria will have a fully liberalized electricity market, which will create a competitive environment and will not allow sharp jumps in the price of electricity. According to Ivan Ivanov, the energy sector has stabilized in recent years.