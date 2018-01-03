Norway has Suspended Exports of Munitions and Arms to the United Arab Emirates

Bulgaria: Norway has Suspended Exports of Munitions and Arms to the United Arab Emirates pixabay.com

Norway has suspended exports of munitions and arms to the United Arab Emirates, saying it was “an expression of a strict precautionary line” and was based on “a comprehensive assessment of the situation in Yemen” where a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Shiite rebels for three years, The Washington Post reported.

The UAE is part of the coalition.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide says she has “no information” that any of Norway’s military exports have been used in Yemen but that there’s “great concern” over the humanitarian crisis.

She added that since 2010, Norway has allowed sale of weapons and ammunition to the UAE. The decision to suspend sales for so-called A-material — munitions and arms— was made Dec. 19 and announced Wednesday.
Yemen’s war has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

