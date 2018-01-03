''The ratification of the Istanbul Convention will not lead to a change in the constitution. This is an important convention because we see that unfortunately there are frequent cases of domestic violence that lead to a fatal outcome.'' This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Catherine Zaharieva after the meeting of Council of Ministers, reported BGNES.



The important thing in this convention is that you will experience from a very early age to break the stereotypes in some countries according to which women is normal to be victims to domestic violence, including rape in the family. From the earliest age, gender equality will be respected.

''The Convention aims to protect from the earliest age any form of violence against women and girls. There will be a stereotype that a woman can be subjected to violence just because a woman was born'', she pointed out.

This Convention guarantees protection from all forms of high-level violence. There is no way Bulgaria not to ratify this convention puts to protect women and girls and gender equality, stressed Zaharieva.